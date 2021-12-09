ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

