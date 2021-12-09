ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Cap of $655,142.97

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $655,142.97 and $12,945.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00210325 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

