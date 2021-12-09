Contrasting Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) and Its Rivals

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS: CCEL) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cryo-Cell International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 13.41% 350.92% 5.79% Cryo-Cell International Competitors -30.58% -7.25% -10.92%

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $31.10 million $3.63 million 28.45 Cryo-Cell International Competitors $1.66 billion $78.96 million 26.44

Cryo-Cell International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cryo-Cell International. Cryo-Cell International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cryo-Cell International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cryo-Cell International Competitors 105 453 629 15 2.46

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 58.22%. Given Cryo-Cell International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cryo-Cell International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Cryo-Cell International has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryo-Cell International’s competitors have a beta of 6.44, meaning that their average stock price is 544% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation service and to advance regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage; and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use. The Prepacyte CB segment refers to the processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. The company was founded on September 11, 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

