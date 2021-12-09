Contrasting Nam Tai Property (NTP) & Its Competitors

Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nam Tai Property to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nam Tai Property and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property Competitors 309 969 1180 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Nam Tai Property’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nam Tai Property has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nam Tai Property and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million $15.69 million 10.05 Nam Tai Property Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.98

Nam Tai Property’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property. Nam Tai Property is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03% Nam Tai Property Competitors -6.72% 8.88% 2.52%

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

