Convex Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $24.46 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $24.46 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.15 or 0.00056796 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.08578255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00079779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.27 or 1.00372640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 77,639,544 coins and its circulating supply is 40,699,574 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

