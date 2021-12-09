CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 6,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,948. CooTek has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

