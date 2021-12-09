Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic Buys 100,000 Shares

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,253,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,062,128.

John Gianni Kovacevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 25,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.78 target price on shares of Copperbank Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Copperbank Resources

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

