Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros (NASDAQ:CRZN) Shares Up 0.3%

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 22,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 30,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,763,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 600.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,005,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 862,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

