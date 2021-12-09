Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $28.79.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

