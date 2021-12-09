Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of CNM opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $12,661,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

