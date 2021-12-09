Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $27.75. Core & Main shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 2,390 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Core & Main alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $31,083,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.