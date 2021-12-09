Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.40

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 160,302 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £45.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.40.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

