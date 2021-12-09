Cormark Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

