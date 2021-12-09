Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $15.99 on Monday. Cosan has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Cosan by 32.9% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 23.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

