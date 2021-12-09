Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “
Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $15.99 on Monday. Cosan has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
