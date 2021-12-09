Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.84.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $525.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $232.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

