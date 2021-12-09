County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,344 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.13% of County Bancorp worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $214.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

