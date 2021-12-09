Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33. Coursera has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,431,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,991 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,683.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

