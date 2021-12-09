CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.64. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 18,807 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.