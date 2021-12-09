Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.59

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.59 and last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 2405693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

