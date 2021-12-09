CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE CRH opened at $50.94 on Thursday. CRH has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CRH by 33.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

