Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROX opened at $166.75 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

