Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,317 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth $104,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in NetEase by 75.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NetEase by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NTES stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

