Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $770.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $537.12 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $721.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.