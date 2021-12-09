Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,240 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after purchasing an additional 870,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

CBRE Group stock opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.