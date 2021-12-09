Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,386,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,085,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,636,000 after buying an additional 170,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $156.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.95. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.