Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 560,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 464,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,199 shares of company stock worth $4,604,534 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.77.

Shares of EA opened at $126.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.