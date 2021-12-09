Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 65 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in McKesson by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $226.68 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.