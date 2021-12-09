Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 843,292 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843,292 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at $227,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

