Crust (CRU) Hits Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011065 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00139834 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.63 or 0.00608779 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

