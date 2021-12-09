Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $220,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,563,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,805,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after buying an additional 34,522 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $150.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.96.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

