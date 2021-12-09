CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 79,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,464,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $548,579,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 34,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.