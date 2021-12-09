CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 58,194 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $72,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

