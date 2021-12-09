Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $302.82 on Top Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $288,987.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $302.82 or 0.00616239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 22,191 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

