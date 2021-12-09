D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Equinix by 117.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 239,628 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 337.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $7,882,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.9% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $814.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $794.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $809.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

