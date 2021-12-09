D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $638.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $666.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

