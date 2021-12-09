D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $572,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $803.21.

Charter Communications stock opened at $642.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $724.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

