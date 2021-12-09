D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

