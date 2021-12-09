D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

