Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 298,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DADA traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,839. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

