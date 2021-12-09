Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 2,648 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $79,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HTBI opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $492.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 586,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.