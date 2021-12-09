Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €51.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €51.00 ($57.30) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($79.49) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.29 ($68.86).

Shares of BN opened at €53.03 ($59.58) on Thursday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.04). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.02.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

