DATx (DATX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $110,959.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $279,697.94 and $110,959.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00228202 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

