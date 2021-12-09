DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.42 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 75% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $2.24 million and $3.42 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,505.27 or 0.99594377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00322792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00034020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.