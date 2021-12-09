Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS.

Shares of PLAY opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

