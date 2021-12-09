DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 63.41% and a negative return on equity of 189.35%.

NASDAQ DTEA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 27,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,712. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 3.36. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of DAVIDsTEA worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

