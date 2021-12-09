DDD Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,485 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $69,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 20.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 66.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

