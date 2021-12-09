DDD Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $484,389,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,974.41 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,877.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,745.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

