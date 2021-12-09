DDD Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.90 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

