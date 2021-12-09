DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 724,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,402 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $71,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,868,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,317,000 after acquiring an additional 258,725 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

NYSE:RY opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

