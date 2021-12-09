DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $99.15 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intuit were worth $99,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $673.06 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.45 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $608.93 and a 200-day moving average of $548.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

